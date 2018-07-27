La juez Carmen Lamela ha enviado a juicio al expresidente del FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell, a su mujer y a otros cuatro investigados por blanquear casi 20 millones de euros que obtuvo de la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol (CBF). Además, la juez pide a Rosell una fianza de 78,6 millones a depositar en 24 horas para asegurar las posibles responsabilidades que pudiera imponerle en una sentencia firme.
Para su socio en la trama Joan Besoli, la fianza es de 73,3 millones; de 66,6 a Pedro Andrés Ramos y su mujer Marta Pineda; y de 53,3 para Shahe Ohannessian y José Colomer. Además, les da un plazo de 24 horas para depositar estas cantidades; en el en el caso de no hacerlo procederá al embargo de sus bienes para cubrir esas sumas.
Con todo, la magistrada instructora acuerda mantener la prisión provisional decretada en mayo del año pasado para el exdirectivo del Barça y Joan Besolí, al no haber variado las circunstancias que motivaron su actual situación y señala a la Sala de lo Penal para el enjuiciamiento de este procedimiento de la conocida como operación 'Rimet'.
Hace dos días, la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional presentó su escrito de acusación contra él solicitando una pena de 11 años de prisión por delitos de blanqueo y organización criminal así como una multa de 59 millones de euros por estos hechos
