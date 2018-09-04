Público
Willy Toledo El juez ordena la detención de Willy Toledo por no acudir a declarar al juzgado

El actor plantó en dos ocasiones al juez tras la denuncia de la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos, que le denunció por supuesta vejación de los sentimientos religiosos

El actor Willy Toledo, en una imagen de archivo. EUROPA PRESS

Un juzgado de Madrid ha emitido una orden de detención contra el actor Willy Toledo por no acudir a declarar en dos ocasiones tras la denuncia presentada por la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos contra él por supuesta vejación de los sentimientos religiosos, según informa la organización denunciante.

Willy Toledo ya había advertido en las dos ocasiones anteriores que si el juez quería verlo, tendrían que detenerlo. Al final, el juez así lo ha decidido.

La Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos denunció ante la Fiscalía unos comentarios ofensivos, difundidos por Willy Toledo a través de Facebook en julio de 2017, que a juicio de esta organización vejaban los sentimientos religiosos.

Tras eludir el actor dos citaciones el Juzgado de Instrucción número 11 de Madrid ha ordenado su detención y puesta a disposición, de la justicia para el próximo día 13, concreta la organización denunciante en un comunicado.

Además, Abogados Cristianos anuncia que pedirá al juez que valore la existencia de un delito de odio después de que el actor justificara en televisión que durante la Guerra Civil fusilaron a personas a causa de su fe e incendiaron iglesias porque "algo harían".

Recuerda que "son palabras que dijo en directo durante un cara a cara con la presidenta de la asociación en el programa Al Rojo Vivo de La Sexta".

En el comunicado la presidenta de la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos, Polonia Castellanos, defiende que "todos somos iguales ante la Ley" y que, por tanto, Willy Toledo "tiene la obligación de acudir al Juzgado si le cita un juez, aunque él crea que tiene privilegios especiales por su posición social".

Tras la declaración de Willy Toledo, el juez decidirá sobre la continuación de la instrucción con las pruebas que solicite la Fiscalía y Abogados Cristianos o si procede la apertura de juicio oral.

