8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
La Justicia mantiene la prohibición de las manifestaciones del 8M en Madrid

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid rechaza tres de los recursos planteados contra la prohibición.

Pancartas en un balcón de Madrid, al paso de la manifestación del 8M en 2020.- JAIRO VARGAS.

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid mantiene la prohibición de las manifestaciones del 8M acordadas por la Delegación del Gobierno, al rechazar tres de los recursos planteados contra esta medida, ha informado el tribunal.

Los tres recursos rechazados fueron interpuestos por el Consejo de la Mujeres de la Ciudad de Madrid y el Fórum de Política Feminista de Madrid; Feministas del Barrio de Fuencarral-El Pardo y Camila Banderas Briceño, convocantes de diversos actos que iban a tener lugar este domingo día 7.

Mañana domingo, el TSJM notificará el resto de las resoluciones correspondientes a los otros seis recursos presentados contra la decisión de la Delegación del Gobierno y cuyas vistas se han celebrado este sábado por la tarde en relación a actos similares convocados para el lunes, día 8 de marzo.

La Fiscalía de la Comunidad de Madrid había solicitado este sábado al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) que mantenga la prohibición acordada por la Delegación del Gobierno.

Durante su comparecencia ante el TSJM, la fiscal ha puesto de manifiesto el "riesgo" que supone para la salud pública la celebración de este tipo de actos y ha sostenido también que la razón que llevó a la Delegación del Gobierno a prohibir las concentraciones se basa, asimismo, en la normativa propia del estado de alarma.

