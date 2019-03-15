Público
Hazte Oír Un juzgado de Barcelona investiga al autobús de Hazte Oír por un presunto delito de odio

Estima parcialmente el recurso de reforma presentado por la Fiscalía contra el auto en el que un juez rechazaba inmovilizar el autobús "antifeminista" de la organización ultra.

Autobús de Hazte Oír para su campaña contra las leyes de violencia de género. / EUROPA PRESS

El Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Barcelona ha abierto diligencias previas contra el autobús de la campaña de Hazte Oír contra las leyes de igualdad de género por un presunto delito de odio, cometido con ocasión del ejercicio de derechos fundamentales.

En un auto, recogido por Europa Press, el juzgado estima parcialmente el recurso de reforma presentado por la Fiscalía contra el auto del 4 de marzo en el que el juez rechazó inmovilizar el autobús porque, "por mucha repulsión ideológica que puedan causar las opiniones expresadas en el flanco" del vehículo, están amparadas en la libertad de expresión.

La Fiscalía de Barcelona recurrió la decisión porque el juez, en ese auto, no daba respuesta a su petición de abrir una investigación por este caso, lo que este juzgado finalmente ha aceptado al estimar el recurso.

El Ministerio Público denunció al autobús de la campaña de Hazte Oír contra las leyes de igualdad de género por un presunto delito de odio y pidió que se inmovilizara, lo que finalmente no se acordó.

En la denuncia presentada en el juzgado de guardia de incidencias de Barcelona, el fiscal consideró que la propaganda del autobús "ataca la dignidad, los derechos y la libertad de las mujeres, creando un clima que normaliza la discriminación contra las mujeres y las insulta al vincular sus ideas con el régimen nacional socialista".

El autobús, con una imagen de Adolf Hitler con la cara maquillada y el símbolo feminista en la gorra, lleva lemas como 'No es violencia de género, es violencia doméstica' y 'Las leyes de género discriminan al hombre', y fue denunciado a la Fiscalía por el Institut Català de les Dones (ICD).

