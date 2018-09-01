A partir de hoy está prohibida la fabricación de las conocidas bombillas halógenas, que serán sustitutidas por las bombillas LED, siguiendo así la aplicación del Reglamento de la Comisión Europea. Ahora mismo se puede vender el stock almacenado pero con fecha límite que no irá más allá del 2018. Uno de los principales beneficios es el cuidado al medio ambiente y, al mismo tiempo, el reducir cualquier impacto negativo.

En cuanto al consumidor, el tiempo de bombillas que se pretende dejar de comercializar dejan paso a ciertas ventajas, como una mayor eficacia, ya que consumen una décima parte que las halógenas para dar la misma luz. Además, el ahorro energético no es despreciable, ya que la sustitución por LED puede llegar a lograr energía suficiente para alimentar a 11 millones de hogares durante un año.

Del mismo modo, el ahorro energético se traducirá en una reducción en la factura de la luz de entre 100 y 200 euros anualmente. La sostenibilidad se basa en dos aspectos: la reducción a 15,2 millones de toneladas las emisiones de CO2 para 2025 y la disminución del petróleo importado de la UE en 73,8 barriles.

A la hora de ponerla por primera vez, es importante saber que el casquillo de la lámpara no varía de un tipo de bombilla a otra, por lo que el procedimiento para colocar la bombilla LED es el mismo que el de la halógena. Por último, no ocurre nada si un particular tiene alguna bombilla halógena, excepto que a partir de hoy tan solo se podrán encontrar en aquellos comercios en los que tengan existencias, hasta el 1 de enero de 2019, en donde será imposible comprar una bombilla halógena en toda la Unión Europea.