LGTBI Muere José Mantero, el primer sacerdote que se declaró homosexual en España

Ha fallecido a la edad de 55 años. Mantero protagonizó portadas de los medios informativos en enero de 2002, cuando se declaró abiertamente homosexual y apareció dando gracias a Dios por ser gay.

José Mantero. EP

José Mantero, el cura de Valverde del Camino (Huelva) que en 2002 se convirtió en el primer sacerdote español que declaraba abiertamente su homosexualidad, ha fallecido en el municipio onubense a los 55 años.

Fuentes familiares han confirmado el fallecimiento, del que no se han hecho pública las causas, y que se ha producido tras llevar unos días hospitalizado.

Mantero protagonizó portadas de los medios informativos en enero de 2002, cuando se declaró abiertamente homosexual y apareció dando gracias a Dios por ser gay.

Portada de Zero con José Mantero. Archivo

La publicación del reportaje provocó que el Obispado de la provincia de Huelva le suspendiera 'a divinis', tras lo que fue apartado de la parroquia de Valverde del Camino, que gestionaba hasta ese momento.

Aunque se mantuvo desde entonces apartado de la actividad eclesiástica, siempre fue muy crítico con la Iglesia, como reflejaba en el blog que administrativa en internet, llamado 'El Evangelio según San Mantero'.

La última publicación en este blog llevaba por título 'Sexo nuestro, que estás en los cielos', publicada el pasado 11 de julio.

El cuerpo de José Montero se encuentra en el tanatorio de Valverde del Camino, donde decenas de vecinos arropan a la familia desde que se ha conocido la noticia del fallecimiento.

