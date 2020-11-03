Lidl retira otro queso de la venta debido a la presencia de una bacteria 

madrid
La cadena de supermercados Lidl, que había retirado el pasado mes de octubre un lote de queso rulo de cabra, vuelve a retirar otro producto: un queso Brie de 100 g debido a la presencia de la bacteria Escherichia coli, productora de la toxina Shiga.
Ambos productos son del fabricante Jermy, que había solicitado la devolución del queso rulo de cabra el pasado 15 de octubre a todos los lotes y fechas de caducidad por la presencia de Listeria monocytogenes. Ahora incluye el queso Brie con fecha de caducidad del 31 de octubre del 2020 y cuyo número de lote es 402 por la presencia de esta bacteria.
Toda la información ha sido trasladada por la Aesan a las comunidades autónomas a través del Sistema Coordinado de Intercambio Rápido de Información (Sciri). Según la Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (AESAN), los quesos afectados han sido distribuidos a Andalucía, Catalunya, País Vasco, Madrid, Murcia y País Valencià.
Desde Aesan explican que la presencia de Escherichia coli, productora de toxinas Shiga en alimentos, puede suponer "riesgos para la salud de las personas que los consumen". Por eso, recomiendan que las personas que tengan este producto se abstengan de consumirlo y lo devuelvan a la cadena.
La compañía ha explicado en un comunicado que la presencia de la bacteria se detectó en controles internos del proveedor Brasserie Licorne SAS y ha comunicado que ya se han retirado los productos afectados. Además, el fabricante Jermi "pide disculpas a todos los clientes afectados por los inconvenientes causados".
Desde Lidl también se solicita a sus clientes que devuelvan el producto en cualquier tienda de la compañía donde "se le reembolsará el precio de compra sin necesidad de presentar el tique de compra".
