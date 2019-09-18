La magistrada admite a trámite la querella de Facua contra Magrudis, su administrador y su gerente

Pilar Ordóñez, titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 10 de Sevilla, ha admitido a trámite la querella que FACUA-Consumidores en Acción interpuso contra Magrudis –la empresa que fabricaba y comercializaba la carne mechada contaminada con listeria–, el administrador de la misma, Sandro José Marín Rodríguez, y su padre, José Antonio Marín Ponce, que consta como "gerente" de la empresa.
La magistrada, tal y como señala en el auto, considera que los hechos que han sido denunciados "podrían ser en principio constitutivos de un delito contra la salud pública y lesiones". Según ha difundido Facua a través de su página web, han comenzado a aportar documentación para que la investigación abarque también los delitos de aborto y homocidio, sin perjuicio de otros que pudieran determinarse a lo largo de la instrucción.
Entretanto, la juez ha solicitado al Servicio Andaluz de Saluz que le facilite la relación de personas fallecidas y afectadas por este brote. En concreto, le ha solicitado a la Guardia Civil que le proporcione la identidad de las tres personas que han fallecido por esta causa, así como de las más de 200 afectadas por el brote de listeria.
Facua presentó la denuncia el 23 de agosto. En dicha querella constaba la empresa encargada de manufacturar La Mechá, pese a que más tarde –el pasado 11 de septiembre– la organización de consumidores decidió ampliarla a Sandro José Marín Rodríguez, y su padre, José Antonio Marín Ponce.
