Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El médico que diagnóstico a una paciente como 'mal follada' recibe una condena de ocho meses de suspensión

El facultativo, que trabaja en la región de Murcia, ha sido sancionado en total con 11 meses de suspensión, ya que suma otra condena de tres meses por fumar en la consulta. El TSJM ha rechazado las alegaciones del doctor.  

Publicidad
Media: 2.67
Votos: 3
EL médico ha sido suspendido 11 meses.- EUROPA PRESS

EL médico ha sido suspendido 11 meses.- EUROPA PRESS

Ocho meses de suspensión por diagnosticar a una paciente que no estaba "bien follada". Esta es la condena que ha impuesto la Justicia a un médico de familia de Murcia, que escribió este diagnóstico y además, según denunció la paciente, se negó a recetarle un medicamento porque podía engordar y "tenía un tipazo". Asimismo, este doctor ha sido condenado a otros meses de suspensión por fumar en la consulta. En total, 11 meses. 

La paciente denunció los hechos en su muro de Facebook

La paciente denunció los hechos en su muro de Facebook

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Murcia, según ha informado La Opinión de Murcia, ha desestimado el recurso planteado por el facultativo, que había alegado en su favor que no lo hizo "con ánimo de daña ro burlarse de la paciente", que se consideraba "un defensor de los derechos de la mujer" y que en su consulta había un cartel "en el que mostraba su disposición a hablar con las víctimas de violencia de género, lo que refleja su carácter dialogante".

Para la Justicia, el comportamiento del doctor es "inadmisible en una consulta médica que se espera respetuosa, científica y deontológica", y "en absoluto puede admitirse como un diagnóstico correcto".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad