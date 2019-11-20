Dos personas han fallecido este miércoles después de que la furgoneta en la que viajaban fuera arrollada por un tren de mercancías a la altura del término municipal de Manzanares, en Ciudad Real.
Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Castilla-La Mancha han informado a Efe de que el arrollamiento del tren a la furgoneta se ha producido en el kilómetro 184,2 de la línea de ferrocarril convencional entre Alcázar de San Juan y Ciudad Real, que coincide con el paso a nivel de Herrera de la Mancha.
Como consecuencia del accidente, la línea de ferrocarril está cortada en este sentido de circulación.
Las mismas fuentes han indicado que se ha abierto una investigación para tratar de esclarecer los motivos por los que, según las primeras investigaciones, la furgoneta ha invadido la vía y, al pasar el tren, ha sido arrollada, causando la muerte a dos personas.
Por su parte, fuentes del servicio de emergencias 112 han informado a Efe de que el accidente ha ocurrido sobre las 7.40 horas de este miércoles y que, a pesar del impacto, el tren no ha descarrilado ni sus viajeros han sufrido daños.
Hasta el lugar del suceso se han desplazado agentes de la Guardia Civil, Policía Local, bomberos de Manzanares, una UVI y personal de Renfe.
