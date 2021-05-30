Una mujer de 41 años es asesinada por su pareja en Guadalajara

Actualizado:
Una mujer de 41 años de edad ha sido asesinada con un arma blanca por su pareja en la localidad guadalajareña de Alovera, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes del Servicio de Atención y Coordinación de Urgencias y Emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha.
Dichas fuentes han informado de que el asesinato se ha producido sobre las 22.35 horas en la calle Octavio Paz de Alovera.
Hasta el lugar de los hechos se han desplazado agentes de la Guardia Civil y de la Policía Local, así como una UVI que no ha podido hacer nada por salvarle la vida.
