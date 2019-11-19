Público
La Laguna Un municipio de Tenerife crea ayudas para las mascotas de los dueños sin recursos

La ciudad de La Laguna contará con una partida de 31.950 euros para garantizar la atención, las esterilizaciones y los cuidados veterinarios que los propietarios no puedan sufragar.

Imagen de archivo de un gato. / EFE

El Ayuntamiento de San Cristóbal de La Laguna (Tenerife) destinará en sus próximos presupuestos una cantidad de 31.950 euros para sufragar los costes veterinarios o cuidados que requieran las mascotas de aquellos dueños que no tengan recursos económicos, según informa el diario eldía.es.

El concejal de Medio Ambiente, José Luis Hernández, ha señalado que el objetivo de la medida es garantizar la atención, las esterilizaciones y los cuidados veterinarios. Así mismo, ha comentado que la idea del proyecto es llevarlo a cabo con la colaboración de clínicas veterinarias y otras asociaciones del municipio. 

Los vecinos podrán obtener la ayuda una vez los trabajadores sociales así lo indiquen mediante un informe social. En este sentido, el concejal ha resaltado la necesidad de desarrollar un reglamento que evite "la picaresca y el fraude". 

Finalmente, Hernández ha señalado que en caso de que no se utilice toda la asignación, la parte sobrante de esos casi 32.000 euros se podrían destinar a otra finalidad.

