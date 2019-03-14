La joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg, voz en la lucha contra el cambio climático, ha sido nominada al Nobel de la Paz de 2019 por un grupo de diputados socialistas noruegos. El Nobel de la Paz de este año cuenta con 304 candidatos, de los que 219 son individuos y 85 organizaciones.
"Hemos nominado a Greta porque la amenaza climática es probablemente una de las principales causas de guerra y conflicto. El movimiento de masas que ha impulsado es una contribución muy importante para la paz", reveló a la edición digital del diario VG el diputado noruego André Øvstegård. Øvstegård es uno de los tres parlamentarios del Partido de Izquierda Socialista que ha nominado a la joven
Jeg har nominert Greta Thunberg til Nobels Fredspris, sammen med @Haltbrekken og @MonaFager. Klimaendringene vil være en av de viktigste årsakene til konflikt fremover. Derfor er massebevegelsen hun satt igang med sin skolestreik et viktig fredsbidrag!https://t.co/e81CXq4vRe— Freddy A. Øvstegård (@Fredoev) 14 de marzo de 2019
Thunberg empezó el verano pasado a hacer huelga cada viernes y a protestar delante del Parlamento sueco para reclamar medidas más efectivas contra el cambio climático.
Tras su intervención en la cumbre del clima de la ONU en Polonia y en el foro de Davos, se convirtió en ejemplo para muchos jóvenes en diversos países, que han impulsado iniciativas similares.
La concesión del Nobel a Thunberg sería un reconocimiento a que la acción climática y el compromiso por la paz van "de la mano" y sería un espaldarazo a esos movimientos populares, argumentan los promotores de su nominación.
Honoured and very grateful for this nomination ❤️ https://t.co/axO4CAFXcz— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 14 de marzo de 2019
Nobel de la Paz en 2014
La paquistaní Malala Yousafzai se convirtió en 2014 en la ganadora más joven del premio al lograrlo a los 17 años. El Comité le otorgó el premio por su lucha contra la represión de los niños y de los jóvenes y por el derecho de todos los niños a la educación.
Malala nació en 1997 en Mingora, Pakistán. Resultó herida de gravedad en 2012 cuando fue atacado el autobús escolar en el que viajaba. Fue trasladada al Reino Unido ante el temor por su seguridad y fue sometida a varias intervenciones.
