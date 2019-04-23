Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Open Arms El Open Arms zarpa hoy después de que el temporal retrasase su viaje a Samos y Lesbos

El Gobierno ha autorizado al buque a navegar hacia Grecia para transportar material humanitario después de 100 días "de bloqueo". El permiso permite solo descargar material, no entrar en la región de búsqueda y rescate del Mediterráneo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Operarios de Open Arms supervisan la carga de ayuda humanitaria al buque tras recibir la autorización para zarpar del puerto de Barcelona./ Alejandro García (EFE)

Operarios de Open Arms supervisan la carga de ayuda humanitaria al buque tras recibir la autorización para zarpar del puerto de Barcelona./ Alejandro García (EFE)

El barco de rescate humanitario Open Arms zarpará finalmente este martes a las 15.00 horas del puerto de Barcelona después de que las restricciones portuarias por el fuerte temporal obligasen al buque a retrasar su viaje a las islas griegas de Samos y Lesbos. El barco tenía previsto zarpar entre el pasado viernes y el sábado hacia las islas, pero la ONG Proactiva Open Arms anunció que el temporal de levante obligaba al barco a quedarse en el puerto unos días más de lo previsto.

El Gobierno central autorizó al barco Open Arms para navegar hacia Samos y Lesbos para transportar material humanitario tras 100 días "de bloqueo" en el Puerto de Barcelona. Aunque esta autorización no les permite operaciones de salvamento, el fundador de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, Oscar Camps, aseguró que éstas no son un objetivo, sino "una obligación legal y moral y un imperativo ineludible".

La autorización de despacho Capitanía Marítima de Barcelona —que depende del Ministerio de Fomento— permite solo descargar material, pero no para entrar en la región de búsqueda y rescate (zona SAR) del Mediterráneo central, e impide realizar operaciones de salvamento con la excepción de las que sean "de carácter espontáneo u ocasional", y en coordinación con la autoridad de la zona SAR.

El Open Arms se encuentra en Barcelona desde enero después de que Capitanía le denegara el permiso para zarpar hacia el Mediterráneo, donde realiza operaciones de salvamento de inmigrantes que navegan a la deriva, porque consideraba que incumplía normativa europea al rescatar refugiados y porque el buque no tenía certificado para llevar a tantas personas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad