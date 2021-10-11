Estás leyendo: El emotivo homenaje de vecinos y sanitarios en el día en el que Pau Donés hubiese cumplido 55 años

El emotivo homenaje de vecinos y sanitarios en el día en el que Pau Donés hubiese cumplido 55 años

Los sanitarios que le atendieron durante el cáncer de colon que acabó con su vida le rinden homenaje en Huesca.

Fotografía de Pau Donés en un balcón. Europa Press

Una escultura y una placa recordarán desde este lunes al músico Pau Donés en las inmediaciones de la localidad oscense de Montanuy, de la que procedían sus raíces aragonesas y en la que era un vecino más, con el homenaje que le rendirán sus habitantes y el personal sanitario del hospital Vall d' Hebron de Barcelona que lo atendió durante su enfermedad.

El acto ha consistido en el descubrimiento de una placa por parte de los sanitarios que lo atendieron y en la inauguración de una escultura y un mirador en su recuerdo en las inmediaciones, según ha informado el centro hospitalario.

El cantante y compositor Pau Donés, vocalista del grupo Jarabe de Palo, falleció el 9 de junio del pasado año en su casa del Valle de Aran, en Lérida, a los 53 años como consecuencia del cáncer de colon que le diagnosticaron en 2015, que nunca ocultó y del que habló abiertamente además de participar en varios conciertos benéficos para la investigación contra el cáncer.

Los escultores Txordi Ricart y Rafael Arzuaga trabajando en la obra homenaje a Pau Donés. Twitter

Montanuy, población de la comarca de la Ribagorza, ya acogió el pasado julio un homenaje a Donés dentro de la programación del festival Sonidos en la Naturaleza (SoNna Huesca), organizado por la Diputación de Huesca, en el que participaron los músicos de Jarabe de Palo y otros compañeros de profesión.

Homenaje de los sanitarios al músico Pau Donés. Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) / Twitter

