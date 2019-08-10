En general, las temperaturas han comenzado a disminuir en casi todo el país y este sábado solo hay tres provincias en alerta por riesgo importante de altas temperaturas, frente a las siete de ayer, jornada en la que, incluso, Valencia estuvo en alerta roja.
Málaga, Murcia, Ibiza y Formentera están en alerta naranja y se prevén temperaturas entre los 37 y 41 grados.
Murcia es el enclave en el que hará más calor, en concreto en la zona de Vega del Segura, donde se podrían sobrepasar los 40 grados. En Málaga, en la zona de Sol y Guadalhorce, se alcanzarán a los 39 grados, como el viernes, y en Ibiza y Formentera las termómetros subirán hasta los 37.
En alerta amarilla -de menor intensidad- este sábado están: Almería, Granada, Albacete, Lleida, Mallorca, Menorca, Alicante y Valencia.
Precisamente, esta última provincia en la jornada de ayer estuvo en alerta máxima, en nivel rojo, por riesgo extremo de temperaturas: en Xàtiva se alcanzaron los 43,5 grados y en Carcaixent los 42,4, al igual que en la zona del aeropuerto, según datos de la Aemet.
No obstante, hizo un poco más de calor en Murcia, en concreto en Molina de Segura, donde los termómetros marcaron los 43,8 grados a las 17:40 horas. Fuera del Mediterráneo, también se alcanzaron máximas en Teruel, en Hijar, con cifras de 42,4 grados a las 15:30 horas.
Este domingo la situación parece que mejora aún más; la Aemet solo prevé que estén en alerta amarilla -la de menor intensidad- por riesgo de temperaturas altas Málaga, Albacete, Ibiza, Formentera y Mallorca.
El mapa de riesgo de incendios sigue en rojo
No obstante, aunque el calor haya bajado un poco, el mapa de riesgo de incendios sigue en rojo -riesgo extremo- en toda la zona mediterránea y sur peninsular, que mañana domingo se extenderá a zonas del centro.
Las altas temperaturas facilitan la propagación de incendios forestales, por lo que las autoridades recomiendan extremar las precauciones en las actividades en el campo y atender las normas de la Comunidad Autónoma.
No hay que arrojar cigarrillos, basuras y, sobre todo, botellas de vidrio que hacen efecto lupa con el sol: las negligencias provocan gran parte de los incendios forestales. Está prohibido encender fuegos u hogueras en el monte y solo se puede acampar en zonas autorizadas.
