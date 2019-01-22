Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Rescate Julen Un error obliga a perforar un nuevo túnel vertical y retrasa el rescate del niño Julen

Los tubos para revestir el agujero se atascan antes de llegar al fondo, por lo que habrá que ensancharlo. La Brigada de Salvamento Minero de Asturias tendrá que esperar para excavar una galería horizontal que conectará con el pozo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Brigada de Salvamento Minero de Hunosa que participa en el rescate de Julen. / EFE

La Brigada de Salvamento Minero de Hunosa que participa en el rescate de Julen. / EFE

El equipo que trabaja en Totalán (Málaga) para rescatar a Julen, el niño de dos años que cayó a un pozo el pasado 13 de enero, ha decidido ensanchar el túnel vertical abierto ante las dificultades para que los tubos del encamisado pasen de los 40 metros de profundidad.

Los tubos no sobrepasan esa cota dentro del túnel de 60 metros y, ante el riesgo de que puedan quedar atascados, se ha decidido sacarlos para preservarlos en perfecto estado, han informado fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Málaga.

Se han barajado varias opciones y se ha optado por la que se considera más segura, que consiste en rellenar el túnel con tierra fina y volver a perforarlo con un engrosamiento un poco mayor, según dichas fuentes, que han añadido que no es posible dar una estimación de tiempo y que esta maniobra ya ha comenzado.

Este nuevo contratiempo provocará un retraso en las previsiones ya que la Brigada de Salvamento Minero de Asturias iba a empezar este mediodía a excavar una galería horizontal de cuatro metros que conectara el túnel con el pozo.

Anoche se terminó de construir el túnel vertical de 60 metros que desde primera hora de la mañana debía asegurarse con un encamisado para que los mineros pudieran bajar con seguridad en una jaula construida a tal efecto.

La brigada minera de Hunosa, que requiere unas 24 horas para practicar la galería, ha acudido esta mañana al puesto de mando del operativo de rescate de Julen y espera el momento de actuar. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad