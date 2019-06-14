Público
Samba Martine Absuelto el médico acusado por la muerte de Samba Martine en un CIE de Madrid

La congoleña de 33 años murió tras pasar 38 días internada en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros de Aluche.

Protesta ante los juzgados donde se celebra la vista oral por la muerte en 2011 de Samba Martine tras 38 días internada en el CIE de Aluche.- MARTA JARA / EUROPA PRESS

Protesta ante los juzgados donde se celebró la vista oral por la muerte en 2011 de Samba Martine. EUROPA PRESS/Marta Jara

Un juez del Juzgado de lo Social número 21 de Madrid ha absuelto al médico acusado de la muerte de Samba Martine, la congoleña de 33 años que murió tras pasar 38 días internada en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Aluche, según la sentencia a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press.

La sentencia considera que sería "injusto" cargar al acusado en exclusiva del fallecimiento de Samba Martine. "Tanto las omisiones de otras personas como las deficiencias burocráticas tuvieron un peso muy relevante en que la interna no recibiera el tratamiento debido", argumenta el juez en su fallo.

Samba Martine falleció el 19 de diciembre de 2011 por una infección pulmonar, mortal en personas enfermas de SIDA. Al CIE de Aluche llegó un 19 de noviembre tras ser trasladada desde el CETI de Melilla.

En su declaración en el juicio, el médico admitió que no le preguntó si fuera portadora del VIH y que los días que le atendió lo hizo sólo por "síntomas gripales".

