Un juez del Juzgado de lo Social número 21 de Madrid ha absuelto al médico acusado de la muerte de Samba Martine, la congoleña de 33 años que murió tras pasar 38 días internada en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Aluche, según la sentencia a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press.
La sentencia considera que sería "injusto" cargar al acusado en exclusiva del fallecimiento de Samba Martine. "Tanto las omisiones de otras personas como las deficiencias burocráticas tuvieron un peso muy relevante en que la interna no recibiera el tratamiento debido", argumenta el juez en su fallo.
Samba Martine falleció el 19 de diciembre de 2011 por una infección pulmonar, mortal en personas enfermas de SIDA. Al CIE de Aluche llegó un 19 de noviembre tras ser trasladada desde el CETI de Melilla.
En su declaración en el juicio, el médico admitió que no le preguntó si fuera portadora del VIH y que los días que le atendió lo hizo sólo por "síntomas gripales".
