Un juez federal estadounidense declaró este viernes inconstitucional la ley sanitaria de Estados Unidos, más conocida como Obamacare, que era el legado más preciado de la Presidencia de Barack Obama (2009-2017). La decisión del magistrado, Reed O'Connor, con tribunal en Texas, llega después de que el Congreso modificase hace unos meses la ley en el marco de la reforma fiscal promovida por el actual mandatario, Donald Trump.
"Guau, aunque no sorprende, 'Obamacare' acaba de ser declarado inconstitucional por un juez muy respetado en Texas. ¡Una gran noticia para Estados Unidos!", reaccionó en Twitter Trump.
El fallo del juez responde a una demanda que interpusieron una veintena de estados republicanos tras la aprobación de la reforma fiscal, con la que se eliminaron las multas a la obligación de tener un seguro médico, conocida como "mandato individual". O'Connor —nombrado en el cargo por el expresidente George W. Bush—consideró que tras la reforma el "mandato individual" es inconstitucional y que también lo es el resto de la ley.
El Ejecutivo presidido por Donald Trump renunció a ejercer la defensa de la ley en este caso, en una decisión poco habitual. Trump había prometido en campaña desmantelar Obamacare con el lema "derogar y reemplazar", pero sus intentos fracasaron en el Congreso tras una dramática votación en la que el fallecido senador republicano John McCain apoyó la ley de Obama.
La decisión de O'Connor deja en el limbo la cobertura médica de unos 20 millones de estadounidenses.
El fiscal general de California, el demócrata Xavier Becerra, ha anunciado ya que presentará un recurso contra la decisión de O'Connor, abriendo así una batalla legal que probablemente terminará de nuevo en el Tribunal Supremo, que ya falló en dos ocasiones a favor de Obamacare en 2012 por 5 votos a 4 y en 2015 por 6 a 3.
En ambas ocasiones, el juez conservador John Roberts votó junto a los cuatro demócratas para decantar la balanza del tribunal. En el caso de 2015 también votó a favor de Obamacare Anthony Kennedy, que este año fue reemplazado por el controvertido Brett Kavanaugh.
