El Supremo confirma la prisión permanente para 'El Chicle' por el asesinato de Diana Quer

MADRIDActualizado:
La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la pena de prisión permanente revisable a José Enrique Abuín Gey, alias El Chicle, por el asesinato de Diana Quer en 2016 en A Pobra do Caramiñal (A Coruña), con la finalidad de ocultar un delito previo contra la libertad sexual de la víctima.
También ha confirmado otra pena de cuatro años y un día de prisión por un delito de detención ilegal y un delito de agresión sexual, en concurso medial. En los dos delitos apreció la circunstancia atenuante analógica de confesión.
La Sala desestima íntegramente el recurso de casación planteado por el condenado contra la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia que confirmó a su vez la dictada por un Tribunal del Jurado de la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña, que le condenó además al pago de una indemnización de 130.000 euros a cada uno de los progenitores y de 40.000 euros a la hermana de la víctima, y le impuso la prohibición de aproximarse a ellos a una distancia inferior a mil metros y de comunicarse por cualquier medio durante la duración de la pena y, en todo caso, desde el inicio de cumplimiento de la misma y hasta que transcurriesen diez años desde la conclusión.
(Habrá ampliación)
