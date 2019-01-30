Los taxistas madrileños continuarán este miércoles su cierre patronal iniciado hace diez días y volverán a concentrase ante las sede del PP nacional, en Génova, y de la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, en la Puerta del Sol, para exigir una regulación de los vehículos de transporte concertado (VTC).
Con la negociación estancada desde el viernes pasado, los representantes del sector del taxi madrileño presentarán este miércoles una nueva propuesta a la Comunidad, aunque ésta ya ha adelantado que sigue descartando la precontratación de los VTC por considerar que es una "línea roja" en la negociación que no rebasará.
Anoche, entre 2.000 y 3.000 taxistas, según fuentes de la Policía Nacional, se concentraron, por segundo día consecutivo, en la Puerta del Sol para exigir una regulación de los VTC.
Los concentrados, entre petardos, bengalas y pitos, corearon consignas contra el presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido (PP), y otras como "Ni un paso atrás" o "Esta es una historia de puertas giratorias". También quemaron alguna camiseta con la fotografía de Garrido y el logotipo del PP y lanzaron huevos.
El presidente de la Federación Profesional del Taxi de Madrid, Julio Sanz, afirmó que "el PP quiere acabar" con el sector del taxi, y dijo que no se lo van a "consentir". "¿Por qué la Comunidad de Madrid se niega a regular los VTC como han hecho otras regiones como Catalunya?", se preguntó Sanz.
Al término de la concentración en Sol, los taxistas se encaminaron hacia la estación de Atocha para seguir con las protestas.
