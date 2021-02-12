madrid
La asociación de familias de menores transexuales Naizen ha denunciado una agresión tránsfoba a un menor el pasado domingo en la comarca de Pamplona (Navarra). Cuatro jóvenes, que además son menores de edad, fueron los que atacaron físicamente al niño de 11 años, que se encontraba con sus amigos y amigas en un parque.
Los agresores le tiraron al suelo y le pegaron patadas, además de proferirle insultos relacionados con su condición, hasta que una persona que presenciaba la escena intervino para detener la agresión.
Los familiares del menor, que acudieron al hospital "para solicitar un parte de lesiones", han interpuesto una denuncia por los delitos de odio y lesiones a la Policía Foral. La asociación ha apoyado a la familia y ha emitido un comunicado denunciando el suceso "para evidenciar las consecuencias reales que los mensajes de odio contra las personas transexuales están generando". Han defendido que los argumentos "que niegan a nuestras hijas e hijos dan alas y legitiman a quienes consideran que las personas transexuales no son sujetos de derecho".
Desde Naizen también han explicado que ahora el joven tiene miedo a salir a la calle. "El menor teme (...) encontrarse de nuevo con los agresores", afirman. La asociación ha condenado "cualquier tipo de agresión a cualquier persona, pero somos conscientes de que nuestros hijos e hijas son objeto de estos agravios con más frecuencia que la población en general, solo por ser quienes son".
