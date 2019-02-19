Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Venezuela Willy Toledo acusa al Gobierno "de ponerse al lado de los que quieren entrar a sangre y fuego en Venezuela"

El actor asegura que se está produciendo una situación "de acoso y derribo inaceptable de puro y duro fascismo imperialista prepotente".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El actor Willy Toledo posa a su llegada al Festival Internacional de Cine de San Sebastián. - EFE

Imagen de archivo del actor Willy Toledo, su llegada al Festival Internacional de Cine de San Sebastián. EFE

El actor Willy Toledo ha acusado al Gobierno "de ponerse al lado de los que quieren entrar a sangre y fuego a Venezuela, que puede causar cientos de miles de muertos".

"Una vez más el imperialismo norteamericano con sus lacayos obedientes, léase Pedro Sánchez en este caso, están dispuestos a embarcarse en una guerra que si se produjera será infinitamente más brutal que Irak, y que puede durar 10, 20 o 30 años, encontrándose, además, con un Vietnam", ha añadido.

En declaraciones a Europa Press, el intérprete ha asegurado que se está produciendo una situación "de acoso y derribo inaceptable de puro y duro fascismo imperialista prepotente".

Precisamente, Toledo se encuentra en Logroño, donde esta tarde participa en una mesa redonda, junto al empresario vasco y residente en Venezuela, Agustín Otxotorena, y la venezolana Gladys Alemán, bajo el título No al golpe de Estado. No a la Guerra contra Venezuela, que organiza la Asociación de Amistad Rioja-Cuba y apoyan IU, PCE, PCPE y UJCE.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad