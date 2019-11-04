Público
Violencia machista Un hombre apuñala a su pareja en Zaragoza y después se quita la vida

La víctima, ingresada en la UCI del hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza, se encuentra estable dentro de la gravedad,  mientras que el agresor, un militar de 26 años, se ha lanzado al vacío. 

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EUROPA PRESS

Una mujer de 25 años permanece ingresada en la UCI del hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza tras ser apuñalada esta madrugada por su pareja, que después se ha quitado la vida. 

Según han informado a Efe fuentes del Gobierno de Aragón, la mujer está estable dentro de la gravedad y su vida no corre peligro.

A las 23.55 horas de este lunes, los vecinos alertaron de que en una vivienda de la calle Jesús se escuchaba una fuerte discusión con gritos y amenazas. A las 00:04 horas de este lunes, la Policía Nacional ha solicitado la ambulancia del 080 para asistir a una mujer apuñalada en la calle José Oto. A las 00:19 horas se vuelve a pedir la colaboración porque la persona que presuntamente había apuñalado a la mujer había escapado y subido a una grúa-torre de una obra ubicada en la calle Cosuenda, con la intención de quitarse la vida. Hasta el lugar se han desplazado cuatro vehículos.

Durante las negociaciones con agentes policiales, el hombre, un militar de 26 años, se ha lanzado al vacío y, aunque ha sido atendido de inmediato por los servicios médicos de Bomberos, finalmente ha fallecido.

SI NECESITA AYUDA, PUEDE LLAMAR SIN COSTE Y LAS 24 HORAS DEL DÍA AL 016.

