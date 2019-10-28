Público
Vuelve la Fiesta del Cine: precios rebajados en más de 3.000 pantallas

Desde este lunes hasta el próximo miércoles día 30, los espectadores podrán disfrutar de películas a 2,90 euros.

Fiesta del Cine.- EFE

Los cinéfilos que aún no hayan visto películas como Mientras dure la guerra, Downton Abbey, Joker o Zombieland: mata y remata tienen la posibilidad de verlas los próximos tres días por solo 2,90 euros si acuden a alguna de las 3.069 pantallas que celebran la Fiesta del Cine.

Es la decimoséptima edición de una fiesta que nació para motivar a los espectadores a ver las películas en pantalla grande, una iniciativa organizada por la Federación de Distribuidores Cinematográficos, la Federación de Cines de España y el Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales, que cuenta con el apoyo de 351 cines de toda España.

Para participar en la Fiesta del Cine, los espectadores deberán seguir los trámites habituales en ediciones anteriores, empezando por conseguir su acreditación en la web oficial.

Los interesados podrán adquirir sus entradas, aunque exclusivamente por Internet, tanto en las webs de los cines como en las tradicionales de venta de entradas, y a partir de este lunes, primer día de la Fiesta del Cine, también en taquilla.

Esta nueva edición contará con una cartelera especialmente diversa en cuanto a géneros y nacionalidades de las películas que estarán disponibles durante los tres días del evento.

