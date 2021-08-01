Estás leyendo: Suspendidos los ensayos en humanos de la vacuna española contra la covid y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Público
Público

Suspendidos los ensayos en humanos de la vacuna española contra la covid y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.

Público
Suependido el ensayo en humanos de la vacuna española
En la imagen numerosas personas esperan por si tuvieran alguna reacción tras recibir su dosis de vacuna en la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias de Valencia. Ana Escobar / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público