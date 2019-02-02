“¡Por fin podré estudiar!”: Casio anuncia calculadoras rosas para mujeres

Una publicación de Facebook de Casio ha levantado el malestar en Twitter. La empresa anuncia la venta de calculadoras rosas para mujeres, porque, según reza el post, quieren que "las mujeres trabajadoras tengan una mejor experiencia al usar calculadoras". Debe ser que el color es la clave del rendimiento.

La falta de delicadeza de la empresa ha servido para que los usuarios ironicen sobre ello y contesten a la publicación con bromas. "Siii! Por fin podré estudiar! 2 años estudiando Ing. Civil Electrónica sin poder usar calculador... fue una horrible etapa pero por fin podré tener mi calculadora rosada!" comentaba una usuaria en el muro de Casio.

"Gracias Casio, por fin voy a poder hacer mis operaciones matemáticas como una dama, antes sufría porque todas las calculadoras eran para hombre, lo cual hacía todo muy dificil. Gracias por pensar en las mujeres, el rosado me facilita la vida", comentaba otra mujer.

Las bromas no han parado: "Por fin podremos calcular cuánto de más nos cobran por ponerle rosado a algo! Wuuuu!!" o "como persona bisexual he estado toda mi vida esperando mi calculadora medio rosada medio azul para por fin poder dejar de gastar tanto papel en cálculos! ayúdame Casio!!" han sido los que más likes se han llevado.

