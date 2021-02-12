Estás leyendo: Villarejo involucra a Fernández Díaz, su secretario de Estado y al comisario Castaño en el caso de la doctora Pinto

Público
Público

Las cloacas del Estado Villarejo involucra a Fernández Díaz, su secretario de Estado y al comisario Castaño en el caso de la doctora Pinto

El excomisario declara por videoconferencia desde la cárcel de Estremera (Madrid), donde permanece de manera preventiva desde noviembre de 2017 en el marco del caso Tándem.

Captura de video de la señal institucional del TSJ, durante la declaración del excomisario José Villarejo.
El excomisario José Villarejo, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Actualizado:

El comisario retirado José Manuel Villarejo ha involucrado al ex ministro del Interior Fernández Díaz, su secretario de Estado y al entonces comisario García Castaño en el caso de la doctora Pinto.

En su declaración asegura que era conocedor del problema entre Javier López Madrid y la doctora, y que lo puso en conocimiento del secretario de Estado, quien se lo comunicó al exministro.

Esta versión avala la información publicada por este diario: según el exjefe de la Policía judicial de Madrid, José Luis Conde, fue Eugenio Pino quien le ordenó recibir a Castaño, Villarejo y López Madrid para que interpusieran la denuncia contra la doctora en el grupo de homicidios de la Policía judicial y no en una comisaría de barrio como había hecho la doctora Pinto hasta en 13 ocasiones hasta ese momento.

Villarejo, que ha estado unos días hospitalizado por una afección en un ojo, ha dado así su versión sobre su contratación por parte del empresario Javier López Madrid, yerno del expresidente de OHL Juan Miguel Villar Mir, para hostigar a la doctora Elisa Pinto e impedir que denunciase al primero y, una vez que lo había hecho, intentar desacreditarla para que su denuncia no triunfase.

Lo ha hecho por videoconferencia desde la cárcel de Estremera (Madrid), donde permanece de manera preventiva desde noviembre de 2017 en el marco del caso Tándem, que acumula una treintena de líneas de investigación sobre sus supuestos encargos de espionaje.

(Habrá ampliación)


Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público