El ex ministro de Obras Públicas en el Gobierno de Felipe Gonzalez, Josep Borrel, será el nuevo titular de la cartera de Asuntos Exteriores del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, según ha confirmado Público fuentes socialistas.
El ministro recibió el ofrecimiento de Sánchez y pidió unas horas para tomar la decisión y, finalmente, ha aceptado asumir el cargo y volver a La Moncloa.
Sánchez siempre ha querido contar con el ex ministro e, incluso, pensó en él para ofrecerle ser cabeza de lista al Parlamento europeo en las próximas elecciones generales, aunque sabía que Borrell no estaba en disposición de ser candidato.
Borrell jugó un papel importante en las elecciones catalanas de apoyo al PSC -aunque rehusó ser candidato- y siempre ha apoyado a Pedro Sánchez como líder del partido.
El político catalán de 71 años, expresidente del Parlamento Europeo, es ingeniero aeronáutico y doctor en Ciencias Económicas, que en 1999 renunció a la candidatura socialista a presidente del Gobierno que ganó en primarias a Joaquín Almunia. Nacido en La Pobla de Segur, Lleida, en 1947, fue uno de los principales apoyos de Sánchez en las primarias de hace un año.
Recuperó presencia mediática a finales del año pasado, en los meses de más tensión en Catalunya. Sus dos intervenciones en las manifestaciones de Barcelona convocadas por Sociedad Civil Catalana tras el referéndum del 1-O, en contra de la declaración unilateral de independencia, fueron especialmente elogiadas en el ámbito constitucionalista.
Sánchez tiene previsto dar a conocer el próximo miércoles el organigrama y los nombres de su Ejecutivo, que tomarán posesión el jueves y celebrarán el viernes su primer Consejo de Ministros.
