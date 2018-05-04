Miles de personas, en su mayoría mujeres, han protestado esta tarde frente al Ministerio de Sanidad, Servicios Sociales e Igualdad contra la sentencia de 'La Manada', que a su juicio provoca una "cultura de la violación", en la que las mujeres están "indefensas" frente a los "abusos patriarcales". La protesta, convocada por el Movimiento Feminista de Madrid, ha arrancado a las siete de la tarde frente a este ministerio y ha estado vigilada por un amplio dispositivo policial.
Tras cortar el paseo del Prado, la manifestación continúa hasta la plaza de la Salesas, donde se encuentra el Tribunal Supremo y la Audiencia Nacional, lugar en el que portavoces del Movimiento leerán un manifiesto. La marcha ha estado encabezada por una gran pancarta con el lema: "Se acabó la cultura de la violación. La calle, la noche, también son nuestras".
"¿Dónde está la ministra de Igualdad?", "Tranquila hermana, aquí está tu manada", "No es abuso, es violación", "Yo sí te creo" y "Si no dice sí, también es violación" han sido los lemas más coreados. Además, portavoces del Movimiento han anunciado una nueva protesta el día 16 de mayo ante el mismo ministerio para exigir más presupuesto para las políticas contra la violencia machista. Esta manifestación también se está llevando a cabo en otras ciudades españolas, tras la indignación suscitada por la sentencia de 'La Manada'.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
