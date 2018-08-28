Público
Público

Noticias de hoy La ANC de Terrassa viola los derechos de autor al adaptar un tema de 'Los Miserables'  y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 28 de agosto de 2018

Te proponemos cinco noticias para estar informado este martes, 28 de agosto de 2018.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotograma del vídeo en el que se versiona un tema de Los Miserables: 'Tot el poble cantará'. YT

Fotograma del vídeo en el que se versiona un tema de Los Miserables: "Tot el poble cantará". YT

Te proponemos cinco noticias para estar informado este martes, 28 de agosto de 2018.

La ANC de Terrassa viola los derechos de autor al adaptar un tema de 'Los Miserables'

Miembros de la Asamblea Nacional de Catalunya (ANC) de Terrassa están cometiendo una ilegalidad al adaptar una canción del célebre musical Los Miserables. El tema, que algunos califican como 'nuevo himno' del independentismo, se salta la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual al no respetar la integridad de la obra original de Claude-Michel Schönberg.

Ofensiva total del PP contra el Gobierno en el Congreso ante el comienzo del curso político

El Partido Popular ha solicitado 15 comparecencias extraordinarias de 11 ministros y del Presidente del Gobierno en la diputación permanente. El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos está en su punto de mira.

La Fiscalía investiga a los Mossos por identificar a personas que retiraron los lazos amarillos

En el escrito, el teniente fiscal en funciones de fiscal superior requiere al comisario jefe de los Mossos d'Esquadra y al alcalde de L'Ametlla de Mar que expliquen "los concretos motivos" por los que se identificó a diversos ciudadanos las noches del 17 y 24 de agosto.

Detienen en España al sospechoso de matar a un niño holandés hace 20 años

La juez Carmen Lamela ha enviado a prisión al detenido por violar y matar a un joven de 11 años Nicky Verstappen en un campamento de verano.

Retiran agendas escolares con lemas como "otoño rima con no me toques el coño"

El Consistorio de Las Rozas presionó a un centro de Carrefour para que las retirase tras la "denuncia de una madre" de la localidad. Desde Puterful, la editorial que elabora estas agendas, han manifestado que "no son infantiles".

Etiquetas