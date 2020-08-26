Jordi Évole ha presentado en el Festival de Málaga su última conversación con el cantante de Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés, en un documental con el título Eso que tú me das.

El cantante, fallecido el pasado junio, habla en sus últimos quince días "de la vida, no de la muerte" como se escucha en las primeras frases del tráiler del documental que, en palabras de Évole, "no es para nada lacrimógeno" sino vitalista.

En una entrevista para Onda Cero, el periodista catalán cuenta que Donés le llamó tras salir del hospital para proponerle una última entrevista. "Yo pensaba que le daban el alta, pero me dijo 'No, me dan el alta porque me quiero ir a morir al Valle de Arán'", relata Évole.

"En esa llamada ya lloramos todo lo que teníamos que llorar. Cuando llegamos al Valle de Arán la charla acaba siendo algo positivo, incluso nos reímos. Vale la pena escuchar las frases que dice Pau porque son auténticas sentencias", rememora el periodista, que recuerda al cantante como alguien "que no conocía haters".

Captura del tráiler de 'Eso que me das'. / FESTIVAL DE MÁLAGA

En otra entrevista tras el estreno, para Esquire, Évole asegura que Pau Donés subió a la colina donde se graba parte del documental "enganchado a un gotero conduciendo su Jeep", y cuenta que "él tenía ganas de vivir, y pedía una prórroga más larga".

El documental se podrá visionar "en la gran pantalla a partir de octubre", según Évole, que se refiere a la pieza como "la entrevista más única" de su carrera.