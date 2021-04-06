madrid
Pasada la Semana Santa, los contagios continúan al alza de forma sostenida aunque a un nivel inferior al de anteriores olas de la pandemia y con una letalidad también a la baja debido a la inmunización de las personas más vulnerables. Sanidad se ha mostrado convencida de que España logrará el objetivo de inmunizar al 70% de la población este verano si se mantienen las previsiones de recepción de vacunas. Mientras, la Comunidad de Madrid sigue en un ambiente de precampaña. El PSOE fía al trasvase de votos de Cs la posibilidad de sumar "una mayoría progresista" en Madrid y Ayuso esquiva la tutela de Génova y diseña una campaña centrada en su figura.
Varias comunidades prevén culminar esta semana la vacunación de los mayores de 80 años con al menos una dosis
La campaña de inmunización frente a la covid despega este martes tras el reparto de la primera remesa semanal de abril con más de un millón de dosis de la farmacéutica Pfizer, que permitirá ya a varias comunidades autónomas, como Balears, el País Valencià, Andalucía o Extremadura, culminar esta semana la vacunación de los mayores de 80 años con al menos una dosis. Según el último informe del Ministerio de Sanidad, casi el 80% de los mayores de 80 años (79,1) ha recibido en España al menos una dosis de alguna de las tres vacunas aprobadas, mientras que están inmunizados con la pauta completa el 44,2%. Se trata de un colectivo de 2.834.024 de personas.
