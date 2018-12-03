Batalla en Realia a cuenta de la ampliación de capital

, 3 dic (Reuters) - La ampliación de capital con descuento que la inmobiliaria Realia anunció a mediados de noviembre ha desatado una batalla entre sus gestores y el fondo londinense Polygon Global Partners, accionista de la empresa.
El fondo, que tiene declarada una participación del 10,45% en Realia, remitió el pasado 30 de noviembre una carta abierta en la que cuestiona la ampliación de 149 millones de euros que su principal accionista, la Inversora Carso de Carlos Slim, se ha comprometido a suscribir si no es secundada por los accionistas.
En opinión de Polygon, que dice que sus quejas no han recibido respuesta alguna por parte de la matriz FCC o de la sociedad, Realia no necesita de esa ampliación de capital difiriendo sobre las necesidades de pagos que sostienen los gestores.
En una nota de prensa, Realia justificó el lunes la ampliación de capital señalando que fortalece a la empresa y permite más inversiones sin necesidad de aumentar el endeudamiento, al tiempo que critica las afirmaciones del fondo.
"Si como lo afirman en su inusual actividad mediática, consideran que las acciones valen hoy mucho más y ven, como nosotros, un mejor futuro, por qué no suscriben el capital como socios que son, en vez de estar presionando mediáticamente para que Realia se vuelva a endeudar, baje su calificación crediticia, encarezca su financiamiento y frene sus desarrollos inmobiliarios o venda activos valiosos, como sugieren", dijo Realia.
También rechazaron sugerencias de que con la ampliación Slim quería quedarse con la totalidad de la pata inmobiliaria de FCC: "Es sabido en todos los mercados que cuando algún inversionista quiere adquirir una empresa, hace una oferta pública de adquisición de acciones (OPA) y no un aumento de capital".
A través de Carso, Slim controla ya un 70,8% del capital de Realia.
