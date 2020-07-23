Estás leyendo: La CNMV multa con 150.000 euros a Telepizza por desinformar sobre la salida de Marcos De Quinto de su Consejo

El expediente sancionador fue abierto en octubre de 2018 ante la sospecha de que la empresa suministró entonces información relevante con datos inexactos o no veraces, por lo que considera que se trata de una "infracción grave".

El diputado de Ciudadanos, Marcos de Quinto, durante la sesión de constitución de las Cortes. Europa Press
Marcos de Quinto, en una imagen de archivo, cuando era diputado. (EUROPA PRESS)

madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) ha sancionado con una multa de 150.000 euros a Telepizza por no informar correctamente de la salida de su consejero Marcos de Quinto hace más de dos años.

El expediente sancionador fue abierto en octubre de 2018 y la resolución se ha publicado este miércoles en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), disposición en la que se precisa que se trata de una "infracción grave" y que la decisión es firme a escala administrativa, por lo que en caso de que la compañía presente recurso tendrá que ser tramitado ante la Audiencia Nacional.

Telepizza comunicó al mercado en mayo de 2018 que Marcos de Quinto -exvicepresidente global de Coca-Cola y exportavoz económico de Ciudadanos- había presentado su dimisión por "motivos personales", apenas un año después de su incorporación como miembro del consejo de administración.

Sin embargo, meses después la CNMV procedió a abrir un expediente para investigar lo ocurrido, ante la sospecha de que Telepizza suministró entonces información relevante con datos inexactos o no veraces, de carácter engañoso o que omitía aspectos o datos relevantes a la hora de explicar lo ocurrido.

El regulador bursátil no ha hecho público el resultado de la investigación y se ha limitado a difundir a través del BOE la existencia de una infracción grave y la correspondiente sanción.

Las sospechas sobre los motivos reales que llevaron a De Quinto a dimitir se dispararon después de que el directivo reconociera en una entrevista concedida al periódico El Mundo la existencia de discrepancias con el resto del consejo de administración de Telepizza.

En ella también criticó la alianza suscrita por la firma española con el grupo estadounidense Yum Brands para operar con Pizza Hut en varios mercados

