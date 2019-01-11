Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El Consejo de Ministros aprueba los PGE Hacienda espera una recaudación récord en 2019, de 227.356 millones, un 9,5% más

Las pensiones se llevan 42,1 euros de cada 100 de los Presupuestos del Estado para este año, y el gasto en desempleo, 5 euros de cada 100 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá (c), con las ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (i), y de Economía, Nadia Calviño (d), durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en la que se ha aprobado el proyecto de Presupu

La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá (c), con las ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (i), y de Economía, Nadia Calviño (d), durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en la que se ha aprobado el proyecto de Presupuestos del Estado para 2019. EFE/Ángel Díaz

El Gobierno prevé que la recaudación tributaria alcance en 2019 los 227.356 millones de euros, lo que supone un récord histórico que se sitúa un 9,5% por encima de la cifra lograda en 2018 de acuerdo al avance de liquidación y un 8,3% de lo estimado en el Presupuesto del pasado ejercicio.

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha explicado durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros que estas previsiones incluyen los nuevos impuestos diseñados por el Ejecutivo, entre los que figuran la tasa a las transacciones financieras y el impuesto a las grandes tecnológicas.

En concreto, el Ejecutivo prevé que la recaudación por IRPF se sitúe en 86.454 millones, un 4,9% más que en el avance de liquidación, mientras que el IVA ingresará 78.307 millones, un 11,7% más.

Los ingresos de sociedades crecerán un 14,1%, hasta los 78.307 millones, ante el establecimiento de un tipo mínimo del 15% para grandes empresas (18% para banca y petroleras), entre otras cuestiones.

La recaudación de los impuestos especiales se situará en 23.057 millones, un 11,8 % más.

Gasto consolidado

Por su parte, el gasto en pensiones se llevará 42,1 euros de cada 100 según contempla el Presupuesto de gasto consolidado para 2019 -que incluye Estado, Seguridad Social y organismos autónomos, agencias estatales y organismos públicos-, por lo que sumará un importe de 153.864 millones de euros.

Según ha explicado Montero, el gasto presupuestado consolidado subirá el 3,1 % hasta situarse en los 365.520 millones.

De este gasto total, el mayor capítulo está vinculado a las pensiones, cuyo gasto se incrementa el 6,2 %, seguido del importe de los intereses de la deuda pública, que supondrán 8,6 euros de cada 100, y del gasto por desempleo, que representa 5 euros de cada 100 y sube un 4 %

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas