La Comunidad de Madrid, Cantabria y Navarra fueron las comunidades autónomas que más crecieron en 2018, con un aumento del 3,7%, del 3,4% y del 3%, respectivamente, según la primera estimación de la Contabilidad Regional de España publicada este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Junto con estas tres comunidades, otras dos más, Castilla-La Mancha, con un crecimiento del 2,8%; y Galicia, con un alza del 2,7%, crecieron por encima de la media nacional, que se situó en el 2,6% en 2018, de acuerdo con la estadística oficial.
Por el contrario, los menores crecimientos del PIB correspondieron a Murcia, con un incremento del 1,5%, y a las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta (+1,5%) y Melilla (+1,6%).
De los 19 territorios regionales de España, 15 registraron el pasado año crecimientos del PIB superiores a la media de la UE, que fue del 2%.
El INE explica que el mayor crecimiento del PIB registrado en la Comunidad de Madrid se debió a una evolución de la rama de actividad de la construcción más favorable que en el resto de España, mientras que, por el contrario, el menor crecimiento de Murcia estuvo afectado, fundamentalmente, por la menor actividad de energía, construcción y servicios respecto a la media nacional.
En cuanto al resto de comunidades, por debajo del crecimiento del 2,6% para el conjunto de España se situaron Aragón y Castilla y León (+2,5% en ambos casos); Canarias y Andalucía (+2,4% en ambos casos); Asturias y Catalunya (+2,3% en ambos casos); País Vasco y Baleares (+2,2% en ambos casos); Comunidad Valenciana (+2,1%) y Extremadura (+2%), todas ellas superando o igualando la media de la UE (+2%).
En cambio, las regiones de La Rioja (+1,6%), Melilla (+1,6%), Ceuta (+1,5%) y Murcia (+1,5%) no sólo crecieron por debajo de la media nacional (+2,6%), sino que también se quedaron por detrás del promedio del conjunto de regiones de la UE (+2%).
En cuanto al PIB per cápita, España mejoró esta cifra un 3,2% el pasado año, hasta los 25.854 euros, por encima de los 24.275 euros de 2008, antes del inicio de la crisis económica. La Comunidad de Madrid registró el mayor PIB nominal por habitante en el año 2018, con 34.916 euros, seguida por País Vasco (34.079 euros), Navarra (31.809 euros) y Catalunya (30.769 euros), todas ellas por encima de la media nacional.
También superaron el PIB por habitante de España las regiones de Aragón (28.640 euros), La Rioja (26.833 euros) y las Islas Baleares (26.764 euros).
Por debajo de la media nacional, figuran Castilla y León (24.397 euros), Cantabria (23.817 euros), Galicia (23.294 euros), Asturias (23.087 euros), Comunidad Valenciana (22.659 euros), Murcia (21.134 euros), Canarias (21.031 euros), Castilla-La Mancha (20.645 euros) y Ceuta (20.032 euros).
Cerrando la tabla, con los menores PIB per cápita aparecen Extremadura (18.174 euros), Melilla (18.482 euros) y Andalucía (19.132 euros). De esta forma, el PIB por habitante de Extremadura se situó un 29,7% por debajo del dato nacional, el Melilla fue un 28,5% inferior y el de Andalucía, un 26% menor.
Por el contrario, la riqueza por habitante de la Comunidad de Madrid fue un 35,1% superior a la media nacional, la del País Vasco, un 31,8% mayor, y la de Navarra, un 23% más elevado.
