EEUU investiga a Deutsche Bank por sus medidas de control del lavado de dinero

Las autoridades federales de Estados Unidos están investigando si Deutsche Bank AG cumplió con las leyes destinadas a impedir el lavado de dinero y otros delitos, informó el miércoles el diario The New York Times, que basó su información en siete personas que, según dijo, estaban familiarizadas con la investigación.
Las acciones del banco más grande de Alemania apuntaban a una caída del 2,2% el jueves, según la casa de valores Lang & Schwarz.
La investigación incluye una revisión de la gestión que hizo el banco alemán de los llamados informes de actividades sospechosas que sus empleados prepararon sobre transacciones posiblemente problemáticas, incluyendo algunas relacionadas con el yerno del presidente Donald Trump y su asesor principal, Jared Kushner, según informó el diario estadounidense.
La investigación sobre el Deutsche Bank es un elemento de varias inspecciones gubernamentales separadas pero superpuestas sobre la forma en que fluyen los fondos ilícitos a través del sistema financiero de Estados Unidos, según informó el periódico The Times, que agregó que también hay otros bancos investigados.
A principios de este mes, un grupo de demócratas del Senado de Estados Unidos instó a la Reserva Federal a investigar la relación del Deutsche Bank con Trump y Kushner.
