Dia dice que sigue trabajando para refinanciar su deuda tras agotar el plazo

El atribulado grupo de supermercados Dia dijo el lunes que sigue trabajando con la banca acreedora y con su primer accionista LetterOne para intentar llegar a un acuerdo para la refinanciación de sus deudas después de haber vencido el plazo marcado.
En virtud del mismo, la empresa tenía que haber alcanzado un acuerdo para refinanciar deuda sindicada (900 millones de euros) el 15 de junio, que daría paso a nuevas líneas de financiación por 380 millones.
"A día de hoy, aunque todavía no se haya alcanzado un acuerdo, las partes siguen en negociaciones. DIA continuará trabajando con LetterOne y los Acreedores Sindicados para tratar de alcanzar un acuerdo lo antes posible", dijo en un comunicado al supervisor bursátil.
El grupo de supermercados de descuentos recordó que LetterOne, un fondo de inversión del magnate ruso Mijáil Fridman con casi el 70% de Dia, sólo inyectará los 500 millones de euros de la ampliación para reflotar la empresa cuando se acuerde la reestructuración financiera.
"LetterOne ha comunicado a la Sociedad que no ha ejercitado su derecho a terminar el Lock-Up Agreement, pero se reserva su derecho a hacerlo en cualquier momento si considerase que no es posible alcanzar pronto un acuerdo", añadió Dia.
