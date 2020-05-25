Estás leyendo: Volkswagen pierde un caso clave en Alemania: los afectados por el 'dieselgate' tienen derecho a una indemnización

Motores diésel manipulados Volkswagen pierde un caso clave en Alemania: los afectados por el 'dieselgate' tienen derecho a una indemnización

El fallo, que permitirá a los propietarios devolver sus vehículos a cambio de un reembolso parcial del precio de compra, servirá de referencia para unos 60.000 procesos que aún están pendientes en tribunales inferiores alemanes.

Imagen de archivo de un coche Volkswagen. EFE/Clemens Bilan
Imagen de archivo de un coche Volkswagen. EFE/Clemens Bilan

Karlsruhe

Reuters

Un juez de un tribunal federal alemán falló que Volkswagen tiene que pagar una indemnización a los conductores que compraron vehículos con motores diésel manipulados -un escándalo conocido como dieselgate-, en un duro golpe para el fabricante de automóviles en su mercado interno, mientras continúa tambaleándose por el escándalo de las emisiones.

El más alto tribunal de Alemania para casos civiles dictaminó este lunes que aquellos que compraron los vehículos en cuestión tienen en principio derecho a recibir una indemnización.

El fallo, que permitirá a los propietarios devolver sus vehículos a cambio de un reembolso parcial del precio de compra, servirá de referencia para unos 60.000 procesos que aún están pendientes en tribunales inferiores alemanes.

El escándalo por los dispositivos de control de motores que enmascaraban las excesivas emisiones de óxido de nitrógeno ha costado hasta ahora a Volkswagen más de 30.000 millones de euros (32.700 millones de dólares) en concepto de daños y perjuicios y multas de reguladores, impuestas principalmente en Estados Unidos.

En EEUU, las autoridades prohibieron la circulación de los automóviles afectados después de que se descubrieran estos dispositivos que trucaban las emisiones de los motores diésel, lo que dio lugar a demandas de indemnización.
Sin embargo, las autoridades europeas no llegaron a retirar de las carreteras los automóviles de VW, lo que llevó a la empresa a argumentar que las reclamaciones de indemnización de los clientes de su región de procedencia carecían de fundamento.

Si bien, las autoridades europeas obligaron a Volkswagen a actualizar su software de control de motores para garantizar que se activaran los filtros anticontaminación e impusieron al grupo alemán una multa por fraude y errores administrativos.

