La tasa de IPC baja en mayo al 0,8% por el menor coste de la electricidad

La tasa anual del Índice de Precios de Consumo general en el mes de mayo fue del 0,8%, lo que supuso una bajada de siete décimas respecto del mes anterior, según datos provisionales publicados el jueves por el INE.
El organismo ha atribuido la caída de la tasa interanual del IPC al abaratamiento de la electricidad y al hecho de que los precios de los carburantes subieron en mayo menos de lo que lo hicieron un año antes.
Con el dato de mayo, el IPC interanual pone fin a tres meses consecutivos de ascensos y vuelve a bajar del 1% .
Se trata del ritmo de incremento de los precios más bajo desde enero de 2018; no obstante, la tasa de inflación de mayo es la trigésimo tercera tasa positiva que encadena el IPC.
El Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) con la Unión Europea en España disminuyó siete décimas respecto del mes de abril hasta quedar en un 0,9%, según el INE. El dato difundido por el instituto estadístico español difiere en dos décimas del 1,1% previsto por los analistas.
