Telefónica se encuentra negociaciones avanzadas para vender sus centros de datos

Telefónica se encuentra en un estado avanzado de las negociaciones para vender algunos de sus centros de datos, operación de la que informó el pasado mes de febrero, según ha informado la teleco a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
La compañía ha informado de que "se encuentra en un proceso avanzado de negociación para la venta de sus data centres que podría derivar en una o en varias transacciones", ha especificado en un comunicado hecho público este miércoles. "Hasta la fecha, no se ha alcanzado ningún acuerdo", ha apostillado la teleco.
Según la agencia Reuters, el fondo de inversión Asterion va por delante de sus competidores en la puja por los centros de datos de Telefónica, por los que habría ofrecido, 600 millones de euros.
La operación sería la primera en España de Asterion, cuyo consejero delegado es Jesús Olmos, ex co-responsable global de infraestructuras del gigante estadounidense KKR. El mes pasado, Asterion levantó 519 millones de euros de fondos soberanos, fondos de pensiones y gestores de activos para encontrar oportunidades en el sector europeo de infraestructuras.
La venta de sus data center permitiría a Telefónica reducir una porción de su montaña de deuda de 40.400 millones de euros.
Los centros de datos de Telefónica están repartidos en varias de sus filiales. Durante la creación en 2016 de Telxius, su filial de infraestructuras, la compañía que preside José María Álvarez-Pallete estudió incluir también estos activos, aunque finalmente declinó hacerlo.
A finales de enero, Telefónica anunció la venta a América Móvil de su participación en las filiales de Guatemala y El Salvador en una transacción valorada en 570 millones de euros y por la que la compañía española, que controla el 60% de su accionariado, ingresará 342 millones.
