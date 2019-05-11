Público
Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba Sánchez saca del velatorio de Rubalcaba a un hombre que exigía hablar con el Gobierno

Ha sido la única incidencia registrada en estos dos días de visitas abiertas a la ciudadanía en esta capilla ardiente en el Congreso, por la que han pasado miles de personas.

Imagen del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, con el rey emérito y Felipe González, en el velatorio de Rubalcaba. | EP

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, se ha visto obligado a intervenir para sacar del velatorio de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba de la manera más discreta posible a un hombre que arrojó unos papeles frente al féretro y que exigía hablar con el presidente, la ministra de Defensa o el director del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia.

Sánchez, que permanecía sentado en el interior de la capilla ardiente, se ha levantado rápidamente para tomar del brazo a este hombre y salir con él a una sala adyacente donde ha hablado con él, acompañado del ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, y de la 'número dos' del partido, Adriana Lastra.

Según fuentes del Ejecutivo, a esta persona le afecta una cuestión judicial que quería compartir con el presidente, que le ha dedicado unos minutos. Todo ha terminado sin problemas y Sánchez ha regresado pasados unos minutos al velatorio.

Se trata de la única incidencia registrada en estos dos días de visitas abiertas a la ciudadanía en esta capilla ardiente en el Congreso, por la que han pasado miles de personas.

