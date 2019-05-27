El PSOE, con el 27,5% de los votos, ha superado al PP en las elecciones autonómicas de Baleares por primera vez y refuerza su liderazgo en la izquierda para romper con la alternancia histórica y reeditar un Govern encabezado por Francina Armengol.

La candidata socialista ha asegurado que su victoria hace posible ganar las elecciones y "poder gobernar ocho años la comunidad autónoma para consolidar las políticas del cambio iniciadas en 2015". En los últimos 20 años, el PP y coaliciones de izquierdas lideradas por el PSOE se han alternado cada cuatro años en el poder en Baleares.

Los socialistas, con 19 escaños (cuatro más de los que tenían), serán la primera fuerza de un Parlament con más partidos que nunca. El PP queda con 16 tras perder cuatro. Podemos será el tercer grupo con seis, que sumados a los 4 de MÉS per Mallorca, los dos de MÉS per Menorca y el de Gent per Formentera conforman un bloque de izquierdas con 32 diputados, dos sobre la mayoría absoluta.

Rueda de prensa del candidato del Partido Popular al Govern Balear, Biel Company, tras los resultados de las elecciones celebradas este domingo. EFE/Atienza

Vox entra en la cámara regional con tres diputados, Ciudadanos pasa de dos a cinco y los regionalistas de El Pi mantienen los tres que tenían y no consiguen el poder de decantar la balanza entre derecha e izquierda.

El presidente del PP balear y candidato a la presidencia de Baleares, Biel Company, ha atribuido la derrota al fraccionamiento del voto. "Cuando se divide el centroderecha, gana la izquierda", ha afirmado.

En Palma, la coalición de izquierdas también ha tenido un resultado contradictorio pero suficiente para mantener el gobierno municipal, puesto que el PSOE ha ganado las elecciones e incrementado de seis a nueve sus concejales, mientras que sus socios de Podemos y MÉS han caído de cinco a tres concejales en ambos casos.

La izquierda en el Ayuntamiento de la capital mantiene su ventaja por un edil y en la derecha el PP cae, Cs se mantiene y entra con fuerza Vox, tercera fuerza municipal con el liderazgo del general retirado Fulgencio Coll.