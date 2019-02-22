Público
Caravana migrante Trump sigue separando a niños migrantes de sus familias en la frontera con México

Un informe asegura que más de 240 menores han sido separados forzosamente a pesar de que un juez ordenó paralizar la "política de tolerancia cero" y reunir a las familias, a raíz de una demanda colectiva.

Agentes de la patrulla fronteriza de los Estados Unidos para a los migrantes que cruzan el Río Bravo hacia Estados Unidos. / REUTERS - ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

El Gobierno de Donald Trump continúa separando a niños migrantes de sus familias a pesar de que la Justicia ordenó el cese de la política de "tolerancia cero" del presidente estadounidense.

Un informe del Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos asegura que más de 240 menores se han visto en esta situación en la frontera con México. Datos que se están analizando, según aseguran las instituciones estadounidenses. 

La Justicia ordenó el pasado 26 de junio paralizar esta controvertida política y reunir a las familias, a raíz de una demanda colectiva. Una orden que contradecía así postura de la Administración, que en la primavera de 2018 decretó separar a las familias para que los adultos quedasen bajo arresto de las autoridades federales y los niños, entretanto, a cuidado de la Oficina de Reasentamiento de Refugiados (ORR, por sus siglas en inglés).

