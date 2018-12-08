Público
Chalecos amarillos Al menos 177 detenidos en París en las nuevas protestas de los chalecos amarillos

La Policía ha informado que son arrestos preventivos y justifica la acción alegando que se trata de personas que pertenecen a grupos susceptibles a la violencia.

Un hombre arropado con la bandera de Francia mira de frente a la Policía. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Las fuerzas del orden detuvieron en la mañana del sábado al menos a 177 personas antes de que comenzaran las movilizaciones en París. La Policía ha explicado que se tratan de arrestos preventivos para impedir incidentes violentos por las convocatorias de protestas de los chalecos amarillos.

Una portavoz de la prefectura explicó que hasta las 8.40 locales (7.40 GMT) la cifra era de 177 detenciones, pero que estaba sujeta a evolucionar durante el resto del día.

Puntualizó que esas personas, detenidas sobre todo por formar parte de grupos susceptibles de protagonizar actos de violencia o por estar en posesión de objetos que pueden utilizarse para ello, no necesariamente quedarán bajo custodia una vez que se realicen las verificaciones pertinentes.

HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN

