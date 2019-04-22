Público
Facebook Soldados israelíes disparan a un menor palestino maniatado y con los ojos vendados 

El Ejército investiga el tiroteo, que fue grabado por el fotógrafo Mohammad Hmeid en un asentamiento cerca de Belén.

El diario israelí Haaretz ilustra el tiro que recibió un menor palestino con una imagen de Mohammad Hmeid.

Las imágenes captadas por Mohammad Hmeid reflejan la situación que viven los palestinos en Cisjordania: Osama Hajajra, un estudiante de apenas quince años, recibe un disparo de las tropas israelíes, quienes previamente lo habían maniatado y vendado los ojos.

El fotógrafo palestino ha subido varias fotos y un vídeo a su cuenta de Facebook, donde explica que el joven resultó herido de bala el pasado jueves tras intentar escapar de los soldados.

Antes de ser tiroteado, el menor había sido arrestado por haber presuntamente lanzado piedras contra vehículos en un asentamiento israelí, según el diario israelí Haaretz, que informa que los soldados le dispararon en la ingle en la aldea de Tekoa, cerca de Belén.

En ese momento, Osama Hajajra tenía los ojos vendados y las manos atadas en la espalda. Cuando varios palestinos trataron de socorrerlo, fueron apuntados por las tropas israelíes, aunque finalmente pudieron trasladarlo a un centro médico.

El Ejército israelí ha abierto una investigación debido a la actuación violenta de los soldados, quienes perseguían a un menor indefenso cuyo caso permanecería silenciado si no fuese por el fotógrafo Mohammad Hmeid, cuyas imágenes han servido como denuncia de las malas formas de las Fuerzas Armadas de Israel.

El diario Haaretz cita a testigos que aseguran que fue atendido en una clínica de Beit Jala, cerca de Belén. Las imágenes muestran como un soldado atiende al herido mientras otro amenaza con su arma a los palestinos presentes en la escena del tiroteo para que no se acerquen al herido.

