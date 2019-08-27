Público
Naufragio Al menos 40 muertos en un nuevo naufragio en el Mediterráneo junto a Libia

ACNUR estima que ya han perdido la vida este año unos 900 migrantes y refugiados en el Mediterráneo.

Hundimiento de una barca de inmigrantes. EFE

Hundimiento de una barca de migrantes. EFE/Archivo

Al menos 40 personas han muerto en un nuevo naufragio en el Mediterráneo, frente a la costa de Libia  según ha informado en Twitter Charlie Yaxley, portavoz de ACNUR para África. Entre los fallecidos hay niños, según ha confirmado por su parte la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM).

Unos 60 migrantes y refugiados han sido localizados por los guarda costas libios y han sido trasladados al puerto de la ciudad de Khoms, situada a unos 50 kilómetros al este de Trípoli. Según Yaxley, los supervivientes proceden de Sudán, Egipto, Marruecos y Túnez.

La organización Alarm Phone había sido la encargada de dar la voz de alarma por este nuevo naufragio. Según ha contado, a las 3.30 recibieron una llamada de un barco con unas 100 personas a bordo que había partido tres horas antes de Al Joms y que estaba en peligro. "Gritaban y lloraban, diciendo que algunos de ellos ya habían muerto", ha contado Alarm Phone en su Twitter.

Aunque intentaron conseguir la posición GPS de la embarcación, los migrantes a bordo no fueron capaces de comunicarla ya que estaban "en pánico", por lo que dada su proximidad con Libia, alertaron a las autoridades de este país y a las italianas.

La embarcación fue localizada por un barco de los guardacostas libios, que localizó a 65 migrantes y recuperó los cuerpos de cinco personas ─tres hombres, una mujer y un niño─, ha informado la Marina libia, según DPA.

"No podemos aceptar sin más que estas tragedias son inevitables", ya subrayado el enviado especial de ACNUR para el Mediterráneo central, Vincent Cochetel, en un comunicado. Así, ha instado a pasar de las palabras a los hechos para "prevenir las muertes en el mar" y "la pérdida de esperanza que motiva a estas personas a arriesgar sus vidas en primer lugar". ACNUR estima que, con este nuevo naufragio, ya han perdido la vida este año unos 900 migrantes y refugiados en el Mediterráneo.

