La niña guatemalteca que murió bajo la custodia de EEUU sufrió una infección

La niña guatemalteca de siete años que falleció el pasado 8 de diciembre mientras estaba bajo custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza de EE.UU. sufrió una "rápida infección gradual", concluyó el forense del condado de El Paso (Texas). La infección provocó una "rápida propagación bacteriana sistémica y un deterioro clínico importante, que produjo una disfunción orgánica múltiple y la muerte", afirmó el forense, Mario A. Rascon, en su informe, según NBC News.
El informe indica que los médicos que trataron a la paciente no fueron capaces de identificar la bacteria en cuestión más allá de que era un estreptococo. La niña, Jakelin Caal Maquín, viajaba con su padre como parte de un grupo de 163 migrantes que fueron detenidos tras cruzar la frontera de México con Estados Unidos a la altura de Antelope Wells, en el estado de Nuevo México y en medio del desierto, el pasado 6 de diciembre.
Al día siguiente, tras horas de detención en unas instalaciones de la Patrulla Fronteriza, el padre alertó de que su hija había estado vomitando y no respiraba, de forma que inmediatamente fue trasladada en helicóptero con 41 grados de fiebre a un hospital infantil de El Paso (Texas), adonde llegó con un paro cardíaco. En el centro sanitario lograron reanimarla, pero murió horas después.
El Gobierno de Donald Trump negó cualquier responsabilidad en la muerte de la niña guatemalteca y describió lo sucedido como una "situación trágica" y "horrenda", pero también "innecesaria y 100 % evitable".
Días después, el 25 de diciembre, otro menor guatemalteco, de 8 años e identificado como Felipe Gómez, también falleció bajo la custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza después de más de una semana de detención.
La secretaria estadounidense de Seguridad Nacional, Kirstjen Nielsen, atribuyó estas muertes al incremento de las detenciones en la frontera y al hecho de que cada vez más inmigrantes llegan enfermos. Tanto Nielsen como la Patrulla Fronteriza han alertado recientemente de que están desbordados por el aumento del flujo migratorio en los últimos meses.
