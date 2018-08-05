Público
Palestina Uno de los españoles de la Flotilla de la Libertad se niega a firmar la deportación y será juzgado en Israel

La ONG ha acusado a Israel de faltar a sus compromisos de entregar a los palestinos el cargamento humanitario interceptado.

Velero de la Flotilla de la Libertad./EUROPA PRESS

El subcapitán del velero 'Freedom', el español Francisco Canales, parte del despliegue humanitario de la Flotilla de la Libertad interceptado por Israel cuando se aproximaba a la Franja de Gaza, se ha negado a firmar su deportación y será objeto de un juicio exprés en la cárcel israelí donde se encuentra detenido, según han informado este domingo fuentes de la ONG Rumbo a Gaza a Europa Press.

Canales, concejal de la Agrupación de Electores de Alájar (Huelva), se encuentra preso desde hace dos días después de que Israel interceptara su velero, donde ejercía de segundo oficial.

El español se ha negado a firmar su deportación así que, siguiendo el protocolo habitual, "será juzgado en la misma cárcel y automáticamente se dictará su deportación", según la ONG. Se espera que esté de regreso en España entre el martes y el miércoles.

El proceso, con toda probabilidad, "será bastante rápido para evitar el ruido mediático", según Rumbo a Gaza.

Con la sentencia Canales además tendrá prohibido pisar suelo israelí durante los próximos diez años, en lo que se trata de la circunstancia más lamentable del dictamen, según la ONG, dado que esto implica que tendrá igualmente prohibida la entrada en territorios palestinos porque Israel es una escala previa obligatoria para ello.

El periodista español-británico Ian Díez Young de Hispantv, -otro de los ocupantes del velero- también será deportado.

Israel diezma el cargamento

La ONG ha acusado a Israel de faltar a sus compromisos de entregar a los palestinos el cargamento humanitario interceptado, del cual solo han dado a las agencias de ayuda una décima parte.

"Solo han entregado 18 de 180 cajas, y además se han quedado con efectos personales", ha lamentado la organización.

